‘Balloons hurt our beaches’: Clearwater officials urging against balloon releases

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – City officials in Clearwater are putting out a reminder to residents and visitors that balloon releases can be harmful – and even deadly – to animals.

Balloon releases can be accidental or are sometimes used in celebrations. But Clearwater officials say balloons are one of the biggest threats to marine animals.

“A single balloon can kill a sea turtle, dolphin or whale if ingested, and balloon strings can strangle birds,” a city spokesperson said. “Helium-filled balloons can also travel hundreds of miles before landing, meaning that balloons released far inland have the potential to reach the ocean.”

City officials say large balloon releases are illegal, according to Florida State Statute 379.233.

The city is instead urging residents and visitors to take part in ocean-friendly celebrations like memorial tree planting or by using things like bubbles and paper-based confetti.

