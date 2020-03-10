‘Balloons hurt our beaches’: Clearwater officials urging against balloon releases

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troy Boise St Football_1534345547579

Boise State releases 3,000 balloons during a break in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Boise State won 24-17. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – City officials in Clearwater are putting out a reminder to residents and visitors that balloon releases can be harmful – and even deadly – to animals.

Balloon releases can be accidental or are sometimes used in celebrations. But Clearwater officials say balloons are one of the biggest threats to marine animals.

“A single balloon can kill a sea turtle, dolphin or whale if ingested, and balloon strings can strangle birds,” a city spokesperson said. “Helium-filled balloons can also travel hundreds of miles before landing, meaning that balloons released far inland have the potential to reach the ocean.”

City officials say large balloon releases are illegal, according to Florida State Statute 379.233.

The city is instead urging residents and visitors to take part in ocean-friendly celebrations like memorial tree planting or by using things like bubbles and paper-based confetti.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now"

COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap"

Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns"

Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring"

Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break"

Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow"

Grandparent Scheme Twist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandparent Scheme Twist"

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss