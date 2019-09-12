Bahamian family living in Largo after Hurricane Dorian submerged their neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A family of four from hurricane-ravaged Freeport in the Bahamas are safe, here in Tampa Bay. The “Sol Relief” organization flew them to St. Petersburg.

After a five-hour hold-up at immigration in Tampa, the family is finally here

The same plane used to take supplies to the Bahamas returned with some very special cargo.

Onboard, Bernadette Thompson, and her grandkids, Kayden, Demitko, and Tranae Burrows

“I thank god for sparing our lives because what we went through,” said Thompson.

Their neighborhood became submerged as Dorian pounded the island.

“For a storm to linger on for two days and not leave. It was horrifying” said Thompson.

Bernadette’s daughter’s house is gone. “It was scary because the storm sat on us for two days without moving,” said Demitko Burrows.

The family will stay with their cousin, Carlos Knowles in Largo. “It’s fun to see everybody, and we’re gonna have some fun,” said Knowles.

The trip was made possible by “Sol Relief” who have flown 54 relief flights so far.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, we’re human beings. We’re serving other people” said Jennifer Lockwood of Sol Relief.

There’s no food, no water, no power at their home in the Bahamas.

The children will enroll in Pinellas County Schools and all will stay until conditions improve on Grand Bahama.