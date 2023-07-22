PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 48 businesses and non-profits came together to donate a total of $20,000, making sure students in Pinellas County have what they need this back-to-school season.

“We’re having our annual back-to-school backpack drive where we are giving away 2,016 backpacks to the local kids in our community,” said Pinellas Park Gateway Chamber of Commerce president Alisha Kelley.

From hot dogs to bike raffles and of course, free backpacks, hundreds of families came out to get ready for back-to-school season in Pinellas County.

“It’s not only a fun event, but it’s a great event to help families out in the community,” said Pinellas Park Medical District chairperson Daniel Strauss. “So many people who are struggling in this economy in today’s day and age, the opportunity to put things together and help out is so rewarding for us.”

In a time when inflation is impacting families across the bay area, leaders from the Pinellas Park Medical District and the Pinellas Park Gateway Chamber of Commerce hope this brings a little relief to parents.

“It’s hard, it’s real hard,” said St. Petersburg parent Jerry Davis. “Groceries, shopping, any help you can get for your kids now, we’ll be grateful.”

Florida’s annual Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Monday, July 24.