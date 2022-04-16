PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Pinellas Park are searching for a missing disabled veteran who was last seen at an assisted living facility Friday morning.

Family members told 8 On Your Side that John Milcetich was last seen Friday around 10 a.m. at FHA Largo Hospital. He was described as a 67-year-old Caucasian male.

Milcetich’s family said he was transported in an ambulance for an unknown reason, treated, and released.

“He is mentally disabled, disoriented and unable to care for himself,” family members said.

A missing person report was filed with the Pinellas Park Police Department. Authorities confirmed they are actively searching for Milcetich.

Anyone with information on Milcetich’s whereabouts should contact authorities.

