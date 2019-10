CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Clearwater on Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Palm Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police said crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

