PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will discuss a deadly deputy-involved shooting Thursday that was later considered justified.

Deputies were dispatched on the evening of March 12, 2023 for a reported vehicle burglary. When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone, however, a sheriff’s K-9 and its handler ultimately tracked the suspect, 23-year-old Zion Bostick, to a backyard on 60th Avenue.

According to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, Bostick was planning a counter attack.

“The suspect was waiting for them,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said at the time. “As the handler and the K-9 cleared the building, that’s when the suspect shot at the deputy, striking him several times. Then he turns his gun towards the sergeant — shot several times at the sergeant. The sergeant returned fire. At this point, I can tell you, the suspect is deceased.”

Police said K-9 handler Matthew Aitken was rushed to an area hospital where he was later released. His K-9 was not struck by gunfire. Sergeant Jacob Viano, who was assisting Aitken, was not hit by gunfire either.

Following an investigation that determined the shooting was justified, Sheriff Gualtieri announced he would release body cam footage of the incident at a press conference at 10 a.m. Corporal Aitken and Sergeant Viano will be present to answer questions.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.