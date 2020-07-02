Death investigation underway at site of truck fire at Clearwater hotel

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have opened a death invesigation at the Quality Inn & Suites in Clearwater.

Multiple agencies responded after a truck caught fire behind the Quality Inn & Suites on 3511 Hospitality Lane early Thursday morning.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman tells WFLA that the agency is investigating a death at that location, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

