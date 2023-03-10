CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A new attraction will be coming to Clearwater Saturday, virtually.

The city and the University of South Florida are launching their new augmented reality walking tour of Clearwater’s downtown murals.

It’s called “ARTours Clearwater.”

The self-guided walking experience takes you to four different murals.

“One of the exciting things about this project is it’s the first augmented reality public art walking tour in the Tampa Bay region,” said USF 3D Lab director Laura Harrison. “This allows you to walk through Clearwater destinations through a new perspective incorporating public art and technology.”

The City of Clearwater’s Eric Santiago says they’re working to embrace technology.

“Oftentimes, people are always looking at their phones, so what we’re asking you to do is take out your phone and look at these murals that again you see painted on the walls, but through your phone, you’re going to see them act differently,” Santiago said.

App in action:

You can see the app in action at their community launch celebration in Downtown Clearwater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The murals are going to come to life in an unexpected way, so you’ll see the walls animate, you’ll see fun things happening,” Santiago said. “You’ll have an opportunity to play some games. It’s a way to see the murals through a different way.”