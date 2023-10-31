Related video above: Petito attorney files motion to force testimony of Laundrie attorney

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney who was accused of stripping naked in front of customers inside a St. Pete Beach bar last year has been disbarred, the Florida Supreme Court said Tuesday.

According to a press release, Kelly Elkins of Treasure Island was disbarred following a Sept. 2023 court order. She had already been suspended.

The Florida Supreme Court said Elkins, who was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2001, allegedly misappropriated $25,000 that was entrusted to her as the escrow agent for a Bitcoin transaction.

The court noted that Elkins had been arrested twice on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2022, deputies were called to the Beach Lounge & Billiards in St. Pete and found Elkins “unclothed and completely naked.” Witnesses told deputies the attorney had removed her clothes after a manager refused to serve her.

She was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was later released.

Elkins was also arrested the previous day on a charge of obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud. At the time of her arrests, she was still listed as a member in good standing on the Florida Bar’s website.

The Florida Supreme Court said Elkins had entered no-contest pleas related to each matter but failed to report the incidents to the Bar in a timely manner.

Based on the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling, Elkins’ disbarment is effective immediately, and she will be required to pay back the $25,000 in six months.

Lawyers who have been disbarred may not re-apply for admission for five years. Once the five-year period is over, lawyers are then required to go through an extensive process that includes a “rigorous” background check on top of retaking the Bar exam.