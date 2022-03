TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Kenneth City early Thursday, damaging 27 units and displacing dozens of people, authorities tell News Channel 8.

The fire broke out at the Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes, 5750 58th Way North, early Thursday morning.

The blaze ultimately damaged 27 apartment units.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities said the Red Cross has responded to assist dozens of people who were displaced by the fire.