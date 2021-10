PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left at least one injured.

According to police, the shooting took place Saturday evening in the area of 1079 62nd Avenue S.

No information has been shared on the severity of the one victim’s injuries.

8 On Your Side has a crew on scene and is working to get more details.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.