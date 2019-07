ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The crash occurred on 8th Avenue South and 49th Street Friday morning.

Police said 49th Street South will be closed in both directions between 8th and 10th Avenues until further notice.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

