Aspiring YouTube pranksters arrested in Largo for throwing slushies at strangers, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were arrested in Largo on Saturday for conspiring to throw slushies at unsuspecting strangers for prank videos, authorities said.

According to an affidavit, Ke’Ziyah Lenard Antonio McKay, 18, had trespassed onto a property on 81st Street and 60th Street and flung a Circle K Polar Pop at a person standing in the driveway.

“The cup was hurled with enough force to break and spill the contents all over the back of the victim, lawn equipment, and part of the residence wall,” the affidavit states.

Authorities said McKay and his friend, 19-year-old Rafael Mercado had conspired to record the stunt so that it could be posted on YouTube and monetized.

McKay admitted to his role in the prank, saying he had thrown a drink at a stranger a few days before, and did not mean to harm anyone.

Both teens were arrested on battery, conspiracy and trespassing charges and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, the affidavit states.