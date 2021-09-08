Aspiring YouTube pranksters arrested in Largo for throwing slushies at strangers, officials say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rafael Mercado, left and Ke’Ziyah Lenard Antonio McKay, right. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were arrested in Largo on Saturday for conspiring to throw slushies at unsuspecting strangers for prank videos, authorities said.

According to an affidavit, Ke’Ziyah Lenard Antonio McKay, 18, had trespassed onto a property on 81st Street and 60th Street and flung a Circle K Polar Pop at a person standing in the driveway.

“The cup was hurled with enough force to break and spill the contents all over the back of the victim, lawn equipment, and part of the residence wall,” the affidavit states.

Authorities said McKay and his friend, 19-year-old Rafael Mercado had conspired to record the stunt so that it could be posted on YouTube and monetized.

McKay admitted to his role in the prank, saying he had thrown a drink at a stranger a few days before, and did not mean to harm anyone.

Both teens were arrested on battery, conspiracy and trespassing charges and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, the affidavit states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss