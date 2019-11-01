Arson suspected after fire destroys Lealman mobile home

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors are blaming an arsonist for a fire that broke out at a mobile home in Lealman, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the 3600 block of 58th Avenue North and saw flames shooting 30 to 40 feet in the air, authorities said.
A few neighbors told investigators they witnessed someone start the fire and run away.
No injuries were reported, but the home is a total loss.
It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.
Further information was not immediately available.
