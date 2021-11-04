Arrest warrant issued after attempted robbery at Clearwater Subway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was allegedly seen trying to steal a woman’s keys at a Clearwater Subway now has a warrant out for his arrest, police said Thursday.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Emmit Williams of Clearwater after identifying him as the suspect in an attempted robbery that was caught on camera.

On Oct. 27, surveillance cameras captured a man confronting a woman as she left a Subway in the 2000 block of Drew Street.

Police said he demanded she give him her keys, but she refused and ran back into the store. The man continued to accost her, and tried to take the keys away from her. She ran for help and called the police.

“Through investigative work and with assistance from the public after images of the crime were posted on social media, Williams was identified as the suspect,” police said in a statement Thursday. “He is wanted on a warrant for attempted strong armed robbery.”

Those with information about Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call police at 727-562-4242.