Police: Arrest made in Pinellas Park machete attack, man in critical condition

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police say a suspect is behind bars following a machete attack that left a man in critical condition.

According to police, Devin Quarterman, 28, attacked Gerrardo Garcia multiple times with the machete during a physical altercation on 66th Street North near 102nd Avenue North around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives believe Garcia and Quarterman were involved in a dispute recently which led to this incident. This afternoon, Quarterman was located and taken into custody without incident.

Quarterman has been transported to the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

