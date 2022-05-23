LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest was made in a suspicious death investigation in Largo on Sunday.

According to Largo police, patrol units responded to a home inside the Buckeye Mobile Home Park on Friday at 4:41 p.m. for a welfare check.

An adult man was found dead inside the mobile home, with what police said appeared to be suspicious trauma to his body.

Largo police detectives responded to the scene and began a detailed investigation. They were able to identify and locate the suspect involved over the course of a few days.

Detectives discovered the victim and suspect were known to each other, but not related.

Thomas Henderson Jr., 27, was located in Hillsborough County on Sunday.

He was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, violation probation and second degree murder (warrant).

Police said there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.