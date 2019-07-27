Arrest made in hit and run crash that killed St. Petersburg mother

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 80 to 90 miles per hour. That’s how fast St. Petersburg Police believe Tavirus Walter was going in a stolen car when he slammed into a woman, whose car had broken down.

She died, he kept going on.

Evidence from the crashed cars sent and analyzed at a lab played a crucial part in cracking this case.

And the man police arrested, has at least 2 convictions for the doing the very same thing.

11 days after this crash that took the life of Phelexis Robinson, a 26-year-old mother of a 6-year-old girl, her family is still grieving.

“Phelexis loved that baby girl with everything in her and she tried to be the best mother ever to that girl till she left, said the victim’s step-mother, Linda Robinson.

Combining physical evidence with tips from the community, St. Petersburg police zeroed in and busted Walter.

They say he was the driver in a stolen Infiniti, barreling down M.L.K.. when he hit Phelixis, who was standing next to her broken down Lincoln.

“All the evidence isn’t in yet. The investigators that’s working on the scene, working on the case itself, say he was probably going close to 80 or 90 miles an hour, so it was a violent hit” said Lt. Patrice Hubbard with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“I feel a little bit vindicated my heart is still torn,” said Phelix Robinson, the victim’s father.

He said he hopes Walter sits in prison and thinks about what he did.

“He took my baby away from me. Know what I’m saying? My heart is gone” said Robinson.

Tavirus Walter is no stranger to jail. In the past 3 years, records show arrests for all kinds of speed-related charges, including having a wanton disregard for safety as he ran from cops.

“This child right here, she didn’t deserve any of this. She was a beautiful mother and I feel for the child that she left behind because of a senseless driver” said Linda Robinson.

The victim’s family is depending on the court for justice for a mother they tell me, had a beautiful soul.

“She’s the best child you ever ask for. She’s a beautiful young lady. Loving. Great mother” said Phelix Robinson.

Police threw the book at Walter. He’s charged with third-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash causing death, grand theft auto, carrying a concealed firearm and more.

They say, when sheriff deputies arrested him, he had a gun.

Police are looking for others who may be involved.