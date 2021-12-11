Argument aboard sailboat led to death of man found floating off Sand Key Park, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 28 year old man was charged with manslaughter Friday in connection to a body found floating off Sand Key Park in Pinellas County.

An affidavit alleges that Shane Dugan, 28, and Lonnie Wilson, 48 were aboard a 1982 Catalina Yachts sailboat in the intercoastal waterways of the Gulf of Mexico around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

When the two began to argue, Dugan allegedly grabbed Wilson by his jacket and threw him overboard.

Documents say a witness on board the boat was ordered to navigate to another location approximately 30 minutes away.

Authorities say Wilson’s body was found floating approximately 1.5 miles off Sand Key Park a day later.

Dugan was charged with manslaughter and transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he was held on $20,000 bond.