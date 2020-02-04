Arrest made after man shot dead outside St. Pete Home Depot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Home Depot in St. Petersburg.

Police said Laroy Jerrell Williams, of St. Petersburg, was arrested for shooting and killing 29-year-old Nathan Tyler on Saturday.

According to police, the two men had an ongoing dispute and had agreed to meet in the parking lot of the Home Depot located at 2300 22nd Ave. N.

Police said Tyler was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: