PINELLAS PARK, FL (WFLA) — The Army Reserve Medical Command hosted a promotion and change of command ceremony at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center Sunday.

Major General Jonathan Woodson, a vascular surgeon and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, retired after 36 years of uniformed service. Woodson led AR-MEDCOM since 2019.

Brigadier General W. Scott Lynn was promoted to Major General and will step into Woodson’s position.

“General Woodson is just an exemplary leader and officer and so the first thing that ran through my head was ‘oh no I got to follow General Woodson, that’s a big challenge but once again it was a humbling honor to be picked to do that,” Maj. Lynn said.

AR-MEDCOM supports the Army Reserve’s medical efforts towards the global war on terrorism. The change of command ceremony represents the continuation of leadership and unity despite the change in individual authority.

“It’s a rally point all the soldiers witness that transfer in authority,” said Major General Jonathan Woodson