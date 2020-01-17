Army dad surprises daughter with homecoming at Pinellas Co. school

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing’s better than witnessing a heartwarming reunion between a family and their loved one who is currently serving in the military. One Army dad, who was stationed in Iraq for nearly a year, surprised his daughter Friday at Ozona Elementary School.
Sergeant Jeffrey Dobbs with the US Army Reserve was able to surprise 9-year-old Lilliana, who is in the fourth grade, around 2 p.m. while she was on the school’s P.E. field.
While proudly serving his country, Dobbs missed several special events and holidays. But having a reunion such as this one helps make up for lost time.
Catch the full story on WFLA News Channel 8 at 6 p.m.
