Army dad surprises daughter with homecoming at Pinellas Co. school

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing’s better than witnessing a heartwarming reunion between a family and their loved one who is currently serving in the military. One Army dad, who was stationed in Iraq for nearly a year, surprised his daughter Friday at Ozona Elementary School.

Sergeant Jeffrey Dobbs with the US Army Reserve was able to surprise 9-year-old Lilliana, who is in the fourth grade, around 2 p.m. while she was on the school’s P.E. field.

While proudly serving his country, Dobbs missed several special events and holidays. But having a reunion such as this one helps make up for lost time.

