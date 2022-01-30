Armed Largo man breaks into home, sexually batters woman, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 32-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning in Seminole after Pinellas County deputies said he pointed a gun at a woman’s head and sexually battered her.

Desmond Wilson, 32, of Largo, forced his way into the woman’s home through a side door before he pulled a handgun on the woman and sexually battered and strangled her, official reports claimed.

The woman, who not identified, cried out for help before several friends confronted Wilson. Deputies added that Wilson responded to the friends by threatening them with the gun.

Detectives said, one witnesses, 38-year-old Jharfvan Thomas, left to retrieve his personal firearm for protection. When he returned, Wilson shot at Thomas before Thomas shot back. As a result, Thomas suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Wilson fled.

Deputies said they were able to locate Wilson, who was discovered to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound himself.

Both Thomas and Wilson were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Wilson was ultimately transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he is held on charges of armed sexual battery, attempted murder, and domestic battery by strangulation.

An investigation is ongoing.