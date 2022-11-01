ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting at someone at a grocery store in mid-October, according to police.

An arrest affidavit said that on Oct. 13, 2022, Jeremy Jarrod Robinson, 30, got into an argument with another person at the Food Max on 18th Avenue South.

Police said the defendant left the store to get a gun and returned to look for the victim, searching the store and the surrounding property.

According to the report, Robinson found the victim in the parking lot and started the argument again. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim and pulled out his gun.

Police said Robinson shot in the victim’s direction but missed. He then left on foot.

Robinson was taken into custody Sunday, Oct. 30, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.