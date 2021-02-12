Archaeologists find human remains at historic forgotten gravesite in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Archaeologists discovered human remains at a forgotten cemetery in Clearwater while collecting data at the site.

“We have confirmed the presence of human remains at this site. So this site is a historic cemetery site,” project manager Erin McKendry said.

For the last two weeks, archaeologists have been conducting test excavations and core sampling for the North Greenwood Cemetery.

They opened up four different areas to collect data. In those four areas, they found artifacts and grave-relations objects, and discovered 29 grave-shafts where they found human remains in four of them.

Now the archaeologists will work to analyze the data they collected, compile it into a report and eventually present it to the City of Clearwater.

“We will be doing a lot of spatial analysis, photographic analysis, looking at the depths of different things and how that relates to the different levels of soil we were excavating through,” added McKendry.

For the community, these findings just confirm something they have known for years.

“This puts an end to all the stories and the hearsay. There are actually bodies that did not get moved from this site to another site,” said Zebbie D. Atkinson, President of the NAACP Clearwater/Upper Pinellas County Branch.

Atkinson tells 8 On Your Side it will be a community decision on how they choose to memorialize the site moving forward.

“We will be having another community meeting to hear from the community about what they would like to see happen next,” added Atkinson.

The NAACP Clearwater/Upper Pinellas County Branch will host a virtual meeting on Friday, March 5th to hear from the community about how they want to move forward with this site.

For more information visit the the NAACP Clearwater/Upper Pinellas County Branch’s Facebook page.