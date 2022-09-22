St. Petersburg, Fla. (WFLA) — On Friday, the recently vacated seat for St. Petersburg City Council District 7 will officially be posted for applicants.

This comes after former council member Lisa Wheeler Bowman stepped down, hours after it came to light that the home she recently bought was outside her district.



St. Petersburg City Council members met Thursday to discuss the process of appointing a new member.



During the meeting, city council members announced that the open seat would be posted Friday. A website will go live around noon with more information for applicants, as well as for residents to submit questions for the candidates.

Candidates will need to hand-deliver their applications, submit financial disclosure forms, and they must live in the district for the last 12 months.

“For me, I want it to be as closely aligned with what we have to do when run for office. I don’t want any more shortcuts than what are already existing,” said City Council Vice Chair Brandi Gabbard during the meeting.

On Oct. 6, candidates will be asked questions submitted by the public, as well as from City Council during their Committee of the Whole meeting. Members could vote as early as Oct. 6. The goal is to have the new member appointed by Oct. 12.