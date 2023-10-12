DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A possible tornado flipped over a box truck and shattered storefront windows in a Dunedin shopping center overnight.

The storm damaged several shops at the Causeway Plaza at 2616 Bayshore Boulevard.

In the parking lot, a box truck was flipped over on its side and two cars were pushed together by strong winds.

Business owners showed up to their shops Thursday to find shattered storefront windows and debris scattered across the parking lot.

“We actually got here because I received a call from my security system, and I thought it was something completely different,” said Alma Hernandez, Happy Cactus owner. “When we got here, the first thing my husband noticed was the truck flipped over and that’s what I was like ‘Woah what happened here?’ And that’s when I noticed it was a tornado.”

Grape Bottle Wine Merchants co-owner Robert Sprentall said he plans to use Thursday as a clean-up day and hopes to reopen Friday.

“Our windows busted out due to the tornado. As you can see a bunch of debris strewn in front of the wine bar, but we are cleaning up now and we should be open for business by Friday. At least that’s what we hope for.”