App available to help answer back-to-school questions for Pinellas County parents

EAST LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas county families have until Monday to decide what learning option is best for their child and the district has an app to help.

The app is called “Let’s talk”, you can access the same information online. In the app store, it’s a blue emblem with the word’s “L-T”, an exclamation point and two arrows around it.

“It’s a very powerful app, we funnel the questions to the right person and get the answer right away. We also are compiling frequently asked questions and compiling those on our website,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Grego.

The school district said questions are directed to the right channels and someone usually responds within 24-hours.

“I think it’s a step forward to being able to electronically communicate together,” said Barbra Walker whose daughter goes to East Lake High School.

“I’m also a little concerned about privacy issues because we have to allow the use of our contact, photos, and such,” said Walker.

She downloaded it when 8 On Your Side told her about it but had never heard of it previous to that. She’s not the only parent we spoke with that had never heard of it.

“I’m kind of surprised I haven’t heard about that app…It hasn’t been brought up to me at all,” Deanna Nasr said. She’s the mother of Bella, a sophomore at East Lake High.

15-year-old Bella wants to go back to school to see her friends. The board will vote on July 28 to push back the start of school for two weeks but Nasr isn’t sure that’s enough.

If approved, the last day of school for students would be June 9.

“I’m still concerned like crazy, is this the right thing to do. She says if I insist on her doing virtual the first 9 weeks she will,” Nasr said.

Nasr said she still has a lot of concerns and questions, Walker does too.

“Push it back further, that’s what I would say. I don’t think it’s delayed enough, I appreciate the step but it’s a short step, we need a big step,” said Walker.

In addition to the app, the district announced to help families make a choice ith their back to school option they’re extending Student Assignment Office Hours Saturday.

The office will not be open for in-person visits, phone, and email only. Parents can call the office at 727-588-6210, or for faster service, email a copy of their driver’s license to studentassignment@pcsb.org

The district says the office will be open Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – noon.

“We just want to make ourselves available to the general public, know we’re here together to work through this time. This is a time we need to be compassionate and listen to people,” said Superintendent Dr.Grego.

