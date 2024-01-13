TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested another child who allegedly made threats toward a local school this week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 12, it learned of a 12-year-old boy who threatened to “take out his anger” on students and teachers at Carwise Middle School while brandishing a replica gun.

Deputies said the student said was just trying to be “cool” and was just joking about the threats.

According to investigators, the replica resembled a real gun.

The minor was charged with false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that they arrested a 12-year-old girl for making similar threats.

If you know of any threats made to schools or the community at large, call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 727-582-6200.