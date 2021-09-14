Anna Paulina Luna seeking permanent injunction against former Republican primary opponent

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Anna Paulina Luna is seeking a permanent injunction against William Braddock, a former Republican congressional primary opponent who has since dropped out of the race.

Braddock allegedly made threats against Luna including that she “is gonna be gone” and that he has access to “a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” that will “make her disappear.”

Luna filed for a restraining order in June after a friend, Erin Olszewski, recorded a phone call with a man Olszewski said was Braddock.

A hearing was held on Tuesday as Luna looks for a permanent injunction against Braddock. The hearing lasted nearly eight hours and is expected to continue next week.