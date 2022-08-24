TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay area will have six races in the 2022 midterm elections for the U.S. House of Representatives, following a redrawn congressional map thanks to federal reapportionment.

Thanks to a population boom and massive levels of migration to Florida, the U.S. 2020 Census added the new congressional seat for the U.S. House of Representatives, increasing the state’s districts to 28 from 27.

U.S. House District 13, a congressional seat currently held by Democratic governor candidate Charlie Crist, is up for a new Representative. To run for governor, Crist had to skip running for reelection. With the newly drawn maps, there are new candidates.

Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna is running for the St. Petersburg seat, matched up against Eric Lynn. Luna is a U.S. Air Force veteran and previously worked as the National Director of Hispanic Engagement at Turning Point U.S.A.. Lynn is a former national security advisor to President Barack Obama.

The two candidates are at political odds on issues such as gun control reform and immigration. Campaign sites for both candidates show they support the military and law enforcement officers.

In terms of how to tackle inflation, and economic issues affecting the global market, Lynn lists regulation of “big corporations, particularly oil companies” as a priority, centered on their policies for workers and profits, while Luna‘s economic policies are instead aimed at lowering taxes and cutting regulations to boost employment numbers in the U.S.