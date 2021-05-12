American Ninja Warrior contestant creates ‘ninja’ class for children with developmental differences in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A gym in Pinellas Park, called Jungle Gym, has added a new class to help aspiring ninjas with developmental differences ascend to new heights.

The class is called “Limitless Ninjas” and the man responsible for that class is Cameron Drake.

“They are challenging themselves,” said Drake, “and, no matter what, I am able to tailor the class to their individual needs.”

The children in the class are eager, energetic, and, according to Drake, thriving outside of their comfort zones. They are also on the autism spectrum.

“We wanted to come up with this class because, for me, I have been a behavioral therapist and special education teacher for the last six years,” said Drake, “and one of the best ways I have been able to pair and to connect with my students is through a lot of moving based activities.”

Drake pulled his teaching techniques from the classroom and converted a dream into a reality. He has always been interested in behavior and in fitness so he decided to combine the two fields.

“I have been given the opportunity from the Bergstrom family, who owns Jungle Gym, to create this class,” said Drake. “When I brought it to them that I wanted to create something like this, they didn’t even hesitate. They said, ‘Well, what do you need and how can we help you?’”

You can become a ninja by learning from a ninja. Drake actually competed on the show “American Ninja Warrior” in three different seasons and, now, he hopes to foster that element of possibility in this class.









“For me, the most rewarding thing is, after the first couple of classes, we have been having the same kids come in,” he said, “and, just seeing how much more confident they have been getting within just the few times that they have been here, so, for me, that is like something is clicking.”

If you would like your child to join the “Limitless Ninjas” class or to schedule a one-on-one session with Drake, you should call Jungle Gym at 727-350-2257.