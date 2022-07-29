PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An ambulance transporting a patient in critical condition was T-boned Friday afternoon at an intersection in Pinellas Park, according to authorities.

The Pinellas Park Police Department confirmed with News Channel 8 that a Sun Star ambulance was transporting a patient when it collided with another vehicle headed eastbound near the intersection of 118th Avenue North and 49th Street North.

Officers said the crash caused the ambulance to overturn with several occupants inside.

Crews were called and are actively working to extract several people trapped in the ambulance.

The intersection was shut down while authorities investigate the crash.

