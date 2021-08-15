Amazon to open delivery station in Pinellas Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amazon announced this week an expanded investment in Florida with six new buildings, including one in Tampa Bay, to help bring operations closer to customers.

A new robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations are expected to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State.

According to Amazon, the new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is expected to open in Tallahassee in late 2022, will create more than 1,000 new jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics, and toys to customers.

The five new delivery stations will help increase the efficiency of deliveries for customers, Amazon says.

Below are the locations for all six new sites:

Fulfillment Center – 6720 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Delivery Station – 6101 45th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714 (City of Pinellas Park)

Delivery Station – 3998 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934

Delivery Station – 1301 President Barack Obama Highway, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Delivery Station – 4000 NW 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076

Delivery Station – 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers, FL 33967

“Economic development is a number one priority to our City. Pinellas Park is uniquely situated in the heart of Pinellas County – making its location optimal for new businesses to prosper and flourish. We support and welcome new businesses into our community and are excited about all of the opportunities for new job creation,” said City of Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra L. Bradbury.

This announcement comes one week after the company announced a new fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie which is set to create 500 full-time jobs. Amazon currently operates more than 50 sites in Florida that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations.

Those interested in working at Amazon can visit amazon.jobs for more information.