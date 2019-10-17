Amazon delivery driver charged with stealing packages, selling them on wife’s OfferUp page

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Amazon delivery driver is behind bars after police say he stole over $6,000 dollars in packages and tried to resell it.

According to St. Petersburg police, Daniel Zambrano, 37 took several packages from his delivery truck to his home.

Zambrano told deputies he stole packages for nearly two months including electronics, appliances, and other appealing items and would then resell the items he did not want on his wife’s OfferUp page.

Zambrano is charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.