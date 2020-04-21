Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old Amazon delivery driver from St. Petersburg is facing charges after deputies said he committed multiple burglaries along his route in unincorporated Clearwater.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged burglaries began around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. Someone living in the neighborhood told law enforcement they watched an Amazon delivery driver attempt to open the doors of two locked vehicles before getting into an unlocked Cadillac. After exiting the vehicle, the driver drove away in his white Amazon van.

Deputies responded to the area on Bough Avenue and were informed by a resident of suspicious activity she recorded on her doorbell camera. According to deputies, the video showed the suspect leave a package and walk toward the parking lot. Deputies said as he walked by parked vehicles, his arm was extended, pulling on the door handles of cars. The suspect was then seen entering an unlocked Honda van, they said.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned of another Amazon delivery where the driver of the van removed a Buddha statue and damaged three potted plants before returning to his van.

Deputies were provided a description of the driver and found it to be 26-year-old Dane Derango, who was wearing a blue vest and an Amazon shirt, driving a white van and making deliveries in the area. Deputies said Derango refused to cooperate with their investigation and was taken into custody at 5:35 p.m.

The charges against Derango include two counts of attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling.

The sheriff’s office said Derango was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

An Amazon representative responded to the scene and took custody of the van and the contents inside, deputies noted.

If you think you may be a victim of Derango, please reach out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.