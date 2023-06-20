PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County resident was ready to take a dip in her pool when she spotted an unwanted visitor already cooling off.

The woman called the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and deputies came by to help.

Deputies said they worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the gator and take it to a safe area.

“Here in FL, you do the stingray shuffle in the gulf and before hitting the pool you do the gator check. It’s a part of life,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.