Body found near alligators next to St. Pete lake

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a body was found near alligators in mangroves near a lake in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said a fire and rescue crew arrived at the scene by boat and were able to move the body to a safe location.

“There are signs of alligator involvement, although due to the condition of the body it’s too soon to know the cause of death,” police said in a news release.

Fernandez said it was also too early to classify the incident as a gator attack.

“There is no way we can tell when the gators became involved,” she said.

A medical examiner is working to identify the body and determine a cause of death.

