LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Dispatchers with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had a surprise encounter with an alligator after a long night of work.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday morning that the dispatchers were “serenaded” by a small female alligator in the parking garage of the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo.

“Ok, it was more of a croak than a serenade, but the message was clear ‘we’ve been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty,'” the sheriff’s office wrote.

A deputy and a voluntary patrol member got the gator to another location safely.

“See ya later, gator!” the sheriff’s office said.