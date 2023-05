CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was found camping out under a car in Clearwater on Wednesday morning.

The Clearwater Police Department said the gator was spotted in the parking lot of a business on U.S. 19.

When a trapper arrived, police said the gator tried to flee but it was eventually nabbed and set free in a more suitable environment.

“Officers are still mulling over potential charges of fleeing and eluding for the rascal reptile,” the police department posted on Facebook.