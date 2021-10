TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials say a woman was attacked by an alligator in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

A St. Pete Fire Rescue representative told News Channel 8 an elderly homeless woman was sleeping in the mangroves when she was attacked by an alligator in the 1800 block of 4th Street South.

She was rushed to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert.

This story is developing and will be updated.