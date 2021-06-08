Alligator attack sends woman to hospital in Pinellas County

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PALM HARBOR., Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating an alligator attack in Pinellas County.

A spokesperson with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an alligator attacked a woman Tuesday evening on Pine Ridge Boulevard off of Commercial Drive in Palm Harbor.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital after the attack. Deputies did not say how severe the woman’s injuries are.

Pinellas County deputies are at the scene to assist but say the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will take the lead on the investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.