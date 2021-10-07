Allegiant starts nonstop flights from St. Pete-Clearwater Int’l Airport to Utah

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Allegiant Air announced Thursday it has begun a new nonstop route from St. Pete-Clearwater Int’l Airport (PIE) to Provo, Utah (PVU).

To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $69.

“We think area residents will appreciate convenient, affordable, nonstop flights to Utah, where they can enjoy hiking, camping, and beautiful mountain landscapes,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

“Nature lovers have something to celebrate with new non-stop flights between Provo, Utah, and St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida. A change in scenery is one low-cost, non-stop flight away,” said St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Director Tom Jewsbury.

The new route will operate twice a week. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

