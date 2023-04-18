PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pilots with Allegiant Air are protesting what they are calling sub-industry standard wages and work rules. About 60 pilots hit the picket lines Tuesday at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

They claim allegiant management intentionally delayed contract negotiations.

“Allegiant might be an ‘ultra-low cost’ airline, but we are not ultra-low cost pilots. It’s time for the company to stop delaying and to come to the table in good faith with a fair, industry-standard offer,” said Captain Andrew Robles, the President of the Allegiant Pilots Association and Teamsters Local 2118.

Allegiant pilots said they want fair pay and work rules.

“Allegiant is having to reduce the schedule that we currently have to try to cover in those gaps,” Roblis said. “Our pilots are having to work longer hours and more days.”

Roblis said company pilots have been fighting to negotiate a contract for over two years since it expired.

“We are far below industry standard,” he added. “We are unable to attract pilots right now.”

The pilots continue to call on allegiant management. Allegiant Air sent 8 On Your Side this statement:

“Allegiant is currently in mediation with the Teamsters Local 2118 to finalize an agreement. We are committed to the negotiating process through the National Mediation Board and hope our pilots union is committed as well. We have offered competitive wages — starting with a minimum 35 percent per hour pay increase for all pilots — that would make our pilots among the highest paid in the industry. Additionally, we have offered a significant increase in retirement benefits, as well as extensive scheduling and quality-of-life enhancements. We look forward to completing this process to ensure our pilots receive an agreement they can be proud of.”