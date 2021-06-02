Allegiant launches new nonstop service from St. Pete to New Hampshire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Allegiant announced Wednesday it has launched a new nonstop service flight from St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) in New Hampshire.

To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new nonstop route as low as $49.

“We are excited to add access to the northeastern seaport of Portsmouth to PIE’s destinations with Allegiant,” said St. Petersburg-Clearwater Int’l Airport Director, Tom Jewsbury. “Visitors from New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts will now have an easy trip to the warm waters and sunshine of St. Pete-Clearwater and America’s Best Beaches.”

The new route will operate twice a week.

Flight days, times, and fare prices can be found on Allegiant.com.

