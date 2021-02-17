Allegiant announces new, nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater from Portsmouth, NH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Allegiant Air announced Wednesday a new nonstop route to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Portsmouth International Airport (PSM).

The new seasonal route from New Hampshire to Florida will begin June 2 and will happen twice a week.

“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, St. Pete-Clearwater continues to be one of our most sought-after destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We know that Portsmouth residents will love having our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to access all this amazing community has to offer.”

“We are excited to add access to the northeastern seaport of Portsmouth to PIE’s destinations,” said St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport Director Tom Jewsbury. “Visitors from New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts will now have an easy trip to the warm waters and sunshine of St. Pete-Clearwater.”

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found online at Allegiant.com.