Alleged hit-and-run Pinellas Park driver turns himself in following deadly October crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police say they have arrested the driver who fled from a deadly collision with a motorcyclist and left behind his red Camaro after crashing into a Pinellas Park church.

Pinellas Park police said they identified 30-year-old Eric Lavghun Dennis as the hit-and-run suspect from Oct. 14, 2021.

Early that morning, investigators said he was driving more than 100 miles per hour along 62nd Avenue in his 2020 Chevrolet Camaro when he crashed into the back of a motorcycle causing both riders to be ejected.

Detectives say Kelly Riley who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital, while his female passenger remains permanently mentally incapacitated in the hospital.

After crashing into the motorcyclist, Dennis’ Camaro crashed through the front of Our Lady of Good Hope Church, causing significant damage.

According to the arrest report, Dennis left his car and took off running.

After an extensive investigation, investigators established probable cause to take Eric Dennis into custody. On Jan. 3, Dennis turned himself in to the Pinellas Park Police Department investigators.