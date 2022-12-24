ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:20 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. DOT cameras indicate a FedEx semi truck was involved in the crash.

All southbound lanes are closed at Ulmerton Road near St. Petersburg. Traffic is being diverted at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. street.

