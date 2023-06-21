CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Alcohol is a suspected factor in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The crash happened at about 1:35 a.m. along U.S. 19 near Sunset Point Road, police said.

The 24-year-old driver crashed into a road divider and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car caught fire after the crash, police said. Only one vehicle was involved.

The roadway was closed for three hours but has since reopened.