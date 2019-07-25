Alcohol a factor in crash that killed St. Pete man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police say a man died Wednesday night after his car served off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street at about 9:50 p.m.

Police said Anthony Antoine Boyd, 37, was headed southbound in the median lane when his Dodge Journey slid off the road and into a tree.

Boyd was killed by the impact. His passenger, Erick Derrell Johnson, 39, of St. Petersburg, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Police said alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

